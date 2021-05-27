Cancel
Vaccinated? Free pass on opening day at Saratoga in July, reopening at near full capacity

By WRGB STAFF
cnycentral.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, NY (WRGB) — In a Thursday press briefing, Gov. Cuomo announced that while numbers are going "in the right direction" there is a dip in numbers of people getting vaccinated. Cuomo announced that the New York Racing Association is offering a free pass on opening day at Saratoga for...

www.cnycentral.com
