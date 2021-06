Worried about the low engagement rates on your profile? You’re not the only one! Many Instagram accounts go through a period of slump, where the projections they had for their brand are just not met despite their best efforts. Well, we’re here to tell you – stop worrying! We know how hard it can be for you to manage your business, your profile, and on top of that look over at the numbers and analytics that amplify your headache. Instagram is a wonderful tool when used properly and a nightmare when you just focus on getting the results. Don’t forget, social media was initially created so that people can have some fun with their friends and family and that remains a large part of it.