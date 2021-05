With hours often getting extended or changed at the parks in Disney World, were breaking down the weekly hours you can expect for each of the parks in June! Magic Kingdom will be open June 1st through 26th from 8AM to 9PM. Starting on June 27th, it will only be open from 9AM to 9PM , so you wont be able to arrive quite as early. EPCOT will be open throughout all of June from 11AM to 10PM. From...