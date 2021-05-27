St. Aloysius School crowns statue of Mary

Over two hundred years ago, Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls”. While Paine was referring to all the turmoil surrounding the American Revolution, I believe the same could be said about this school year, and I doubt if any teacher would disagree. I wish I had a nickel for every time someone referred to this year as “challenging”. It was challenging alright… climbing Mt. Everest challenging. You know it’s been a difficult year when opening the last scheduled faculty meeting the principal offers a prayer of thanksgiving for making it through the year. All joking aside, at St. Mary’s in spite of the death of our pastor and secretary, we have a lot for which to thank the Almighty. We were able to remain open and have in person classes all year. Most of the students who were quarantined due to Covid were so because of family members contracting the disease. We had no student-to- student transmission of Covid. The few students who did come down with it contracted it outside of the school. Our teachers remained healthy for the entire year.