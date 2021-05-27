newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

St. Aloysius School crowns statue of Mary

nsarrow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFr. Miguel Galvez and students and staff at St. Aloysius School in Sauk City crown a statue of Mary, Memorial to the Unborn, in front of the church. A wreath of flowers is put on Mary’s head as a declaration of love, signifying her as Queen of May and Mother of God and her connection with spring, new life and resplendent beauty.

nsarrow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen#God#St Aloysius School#Sauk City Crown#Fr#Flowers#Resplendent Beauty#Spring#Love#Students#Subscribers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionFinger Lakes Times

Video: Crowning of Mary

The Crowning of Mary is a traditional Catholic ritual that occurs in the month of May and recognizes Mary as the Queen of heaven and earth. Since medieval times, there has been a correlation between Mary and the month of May. May is considered the season of the beginning of new life.
ReligionSoutheast Missourian

May Crowning Held at Guardian Angel School

The month of May is time to honor Mary, our heavenly mother, in a special way by crowning her with a crown of flowers. At Guardian Angel School, May Crowning was held on Wednesday, May 5. Our 8th grade girl, Altyn Timlin, and our second grade girl, Elaina Hahn, proceeded down the center aisle of Guardian Angel Church with Father Joseph Kelly, as everyone sang. Elaina was dressed in her First Communion dress and carried a pillow upon which the flower ring was brought to Mary. When they arrived at the front of church, the girls stood to the side as the remaining students and staff placed flowers in a basket at the foot of Our Lady of Fatima. Once the singing was finished, Father read readings from the Old Testament and the Gospel. Next, Altyn took the crown of flowers from the pillow, climbed the ladder, and placed the ring on the head of Mary. The "Our Lady of Fatima" statue, which is normally housed in the school, will remain in church throughout the month of May with a vase of fresh flowers at her feet. Mary, Mother of God, pray for us!
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Community Link: St. Mary’s Child Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays-Medley was joined by Connie Sherman, executive director of St. Mary’s Child Center. They discussed the center’s program,...
Saint Mary, KYPaducah Sun

St. Mary graduates 17 students in Saturday ceremony

St. Mary High School’s Class of 2021 held its graduation Mass and ceremony Saturday at the school gym, as 17 seniors received their diplomas from the Most Rev. William F. Medley, the bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro. SMHS Guidance Counselor Peggy Culbertson announced that the school’s seniors amassed $1.96...
Educationcountynewsonline.org

St. Mary’s School… Surviving a Challenging Year

Over two hundred years ago, Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls”. While Paine was referring to all the turmoil surrounding the American Revolution, I believe the same could be said about this school year, and I doubt if any teacher would disagree. I wish I had a nickel for every time someone referred to this year as “challenging”. It was challenging alright… climbing Mt. Everest challenging. You know it’s been a difficult year when opening the last scheduled faculty meeting the principal offers a prayer of thanksgiving for making it through the year. All joking aside, at St. Mary’s in spite of the death of our pastor and secretary, we have a lot for which to thank the Almighty. We were able to remain open and have in person classes all year. Most of the students who were quarantined due to Covid were so because of family members contracting the disease. We had no student-to- student transmission of Covid. The few students who did come down with it contracted it outside of the school. Our teachers remained healthy for the entire year.
ScienceWorthington Daily Globe

St. Mary's students read 11 million words

School staff issued the challenge in August for the 129 students to read 1 million words, tracked by turning in the books they read. By the end of the first quarter, the total was already over 2 million, so staff raised the goal to 10 million. Again, students rose to the challenge.
Saint Marys, PACourier-Express

South St. Marys Street Elementary hosts olympics

ST MARYS — On May 17, South St. Marys Street Elementary School held a virtual opening ceremony to kick off its olympics week, spotlighting all of the different countries being represented. Homerooms and family members could view the event. Different grades participated on the field on different days of the...
ReligionObserver-Reporter

Westminster Presbyterian Church welcomes new senior pastor

When people think about members of the clergy and how they came to their calling, they might envision their backgrounds, experiences, college majors and even what they did in earlier careers. Some might imagine a liberal arts major who studied history and religion, or a psychology major who spent time...
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Plans for St. Mary's cross unveiled during prayer service Saturday

Traveling down South Main Street on his way to work each morning, beginning around 24th Street, Scott Lone will glance to his right, his eyes seeking out the St. Mary’s cross. He’s been doing this for years. “It’s become almost ... an instinctual habit,” said Lone, a longtime parishioner at...
Religionbitchute.com

Kettle Falls Community Church

9:39 ~ Message From God's Word | John 9:35-41 Pastor Terry Hoeft. Recorded At Kettle Falls Community Church | Kettle Falls, WA. Kettle Falls Community Church is partnered with Village Missions. May 24, 2021. Sunday Service | May 23, 2021. Message From God's Word | John 16. Pastor Tony Pinkham.
Religionarchercountynews.com

St. Mary's monument dedication

St. Mary’s Christian Mothers Society celebrated the dedication of the Ten Commandments/The Beatitudes Monument on April 25. Gail Schroeder gave a brief history of the St. Mary’s Christian Mother’s Society and Father Michael Moloney dedicated and blessed the Monument. Thank you to everyone who supported and donated to make this special project come to life. Courtesy photo.
Religionbccatholic.ca

Church Never Stops, and neither does March for Life

Just as the Archdiocese of Vancouver has found new ways of carrying out its responsibilities as the Church since the start of the pandemic, Catholic parishes brought the Church Never Stops slogan to their B.C. March for Life activities this year. Six parishes banded together to host pro-life demonstrations in...
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

St. Mary’s Catholic Center in College Station unveils expansion plans

St. Mary’s Catholic Center unveiled plans for a new church this week during a ceremonial groundbreaking. The Wednesday event included a blessing of the construction site, which will be on Church Avenue, adjacent to the current church in College Station’s Northgate district. The new building, expected to be completed in...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Merrill High School Prom … student royalty is crowned

The Merrill High School (MHS) Junior class of 2020 missed out on the full prom experience due to COVID. So those students, now this year’s MHS Senior class of 2021, wanted a chance to recognize their own class royalty even though they didn’t get to do it at their own Junior Prom. MHS Senior royalty, the 2020 Prom King, Isaac Sutton, and 2020 Prom Queen, Jozelyn Gebert, were honored this year and helped crown this year’s 2021 Junior Prom King and Queen, Evan Jaeger and Tessa Wheat, at the Merrill High School Junior Prom on Saturday evening, May 22, 2021.
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in NYC

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.