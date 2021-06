What is your vision for the future of Garden City and the Downtown? Share your ideas with us by attending the second public meeting for the Garden City Comprehensive Plan and Downtown Plan on Thursday, June 3rd from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. You, your family—including kids, grandparents, friends, and neighbors—are all invited. These are your plans, so we need to hear from as many people as possible on June 3rd and throughout the entire planning effort. See the table below for online and in-person meeting information. In addition, you can comment via our opinion survey at ww.surveymonkey.com/r/GrowGardenCity.