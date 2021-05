The Resident and 9-1-1 will each return for Season 5, while 9-1-1: Lone Star has been picked up for Season 3. The Great North was given an early renewal for Season 3 for the 2022-23 season. Fox has yet to make a decision on The Moodys. Meanwhile, Fox has picked up 10 of its 14 scripted series for next season. ALSO: Fox to air a second 9-1-1/9-1-1: Lone Star crossover in 2022.