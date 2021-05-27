newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

BREAKING: Further increase in new Covid-19 case numbers in Limerick

By Live95 News Team
live95fm.ie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article61 new covid cases were confirmed in Limerick yesterday. 59 new cases of the virus were recorded across the city and county on Tuesday, according to provisional data. It brings the number of cases reported here since May 16th to 420, as a significant spike numbers continues locally. Two pop...

www.live95fm.ie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limerick#Covid 19#Icu#Health Data#Icu#The Department Of Health#Provisional Data#Test Centres#Cyber Attack#Mulgrave Street#St Joseph#Reviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Sikkim logs 146 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Gangtok: Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 15,317 as 146 more people tested positive for the virus while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 253, a health department bulletin said on Monday. West Sikkim district registered 68 new cases followed by South Sikkim (50), East Sikkim (22) and North...
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Arizona reports 361 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Monday

PHOENIX – Arizona public health officials on Monday reported 361 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19. The latest documented totals were 881,450 COVID-19 infections and 17,628 fatalities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard also showed that 5,908,567 vaccine doses have been...
Worldloopnews.com

St Lucia records 33 new COVID-19 cases

Today Friday, May 28, 2021, The Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation from the Ezra Long Laboratory of 33 new cases of COVID-19. This is from a batch of 329 samples taken during the period May 21, 2021, to May 27, 2021. These individuals were seen at various community...
Public Healthgalwaydaily.com

COVID-19: 464 new cases as hospital numbers continue to fall

The Department of Health has this afternoon reported 464 new cases of COVID-19 in the State as the number of people with the virus in hospital continues to decrease. There are now 90 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the Republic, with 35 of those receiving care in ICUs. Health officials...
Sheboygan County, WIb93radio.com

NO LARGE SCALE CHANGES IN COUNTY COVID DATA

While three more cases of COVID-19 were logged by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health in Friday’s update on the coronavirus pandemic, eight recoveries resulted in a net drop of 5 active cases. 77 persons are currently combatting their infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and 13,827 cases in all have been identified so far in Sheboygan County. Currently, 4 persons are hospitalized here, an increase of one over Thursday.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 In Maryland | 185 New Cases, Hospitalizations Continue To Drop

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 459,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 185 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 1.61%, decreased by 0.12% since Friday morning;...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 448 New COVID Cases, 19 Additional Deaths, 24K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Saturday reported 448 new cases of coronavirus and 19 additional deaths, as well as more than 24,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours. According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the state to 743,338 since the pandemic began, with 13,198 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 417 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.
Public Healthnewsatw.com

Covid-19: NI records 75 cases and no further deaths

The total number of deaths with coronavirus recorded by the Department of Health in NI remains at 2,152. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: More than half of Lehigh Valley’s eligible population fully vaccinated

Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health show that 50.1% of the Lehigh Valley’s eligible population — 291,638 people age 12 or older — are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Better than 69% of eligible locals — 402,000 people — have received at least one of the 674,000 shots administered locally. The state Health Department data excludes shots administered in Philadelphia, which is ...
Public Healthusf.edu

Number Of New Regional COVID-19 Cases Lowest In Eight Months

The number of people who were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the greater Tampa Bay region was at its lowest level in almost eight months. Since Sunday, 292 new cases were reported in the region by the Florida Department of Health. That’s the lowest daily number of new cases since Sept. 28, 2020, when 268 cases were reported locally — and only 20,991 tests were recorded statewide.
White County, ILwrul.com

White County Reports Only 4 New CoViD-19 Cases Over Weekend; Vaccination Rate Nearing 28%…Hamilton County Falling Further Behind

Only 4 new positive CoViD-19 cases reported in White County from Friday through Sunday by the Egyptian Health Department. That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,811 in the county. Recovery data is lagging a bit as the department statistics show 38 individuals still in the recovery phase. Vaccinations have picked up slightly as White County is now just under 28% of the total population at fully vaccinated. More than 62% of those aged 65 or older in the county are now fully vaccinated. Comparatively, less than a quarter of those age 16-64 are fully vaccinated however. In Hamilton County, less than half of the elderly population is fully vaccinated still and less than 18.5% of the 16-64 crowd is vaccinated. Only 5 counties are reporting lower percentages of fully vaccinated populations than Hamilton, 4 of them in far southern Illinois…Hardin, Pope, Pulaski, and Alexander.
Public Healthwpr.org

Number Of New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Dip On Sunday

New reports of COVID-19 continues to decrease in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services. DHS reported 147 new cases of the disease Sunday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 324 daily cases. There were 2,799 negative tests reported Sunday.
Public HealthThunder Bay Chronicle-Journal

COVID-19 case numbers on decline

The number of active COVID-19 cases west of Thunder Bay continued to dip down Friday, with the area’s hot spot also indicating a decline. There were 15 cases in the Sioux Lookout region, half as many compared to the same time last week, according to the Northwestern Health Unit’s website. Of the total, one was a new case, the health unit said.
Public HealthRoanoke Times

State health department reports 481 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination rate increases

Virginia reported 481 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 672,793, the Virginia Department of Health said. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,475 on Saturday, an increase of 34 from Thursday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Public HealthSun-Journal

Maine CDC reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily increase since March

Unlimited access to the Maine stories you need. Sign up here for a 7-day free trial. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice.