BREAKING: Further increase in new Covid-19 case numbers in Limerick

Only 4 new positive CoViD-19 cases reported in White County from Friday through Sunday by the Egyptian Health Department. That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,811 in the county. Recovery data is lagging a bit as the department statistics show 38 individuals still in the recovery phase. Vaccinations have picked up slightly as White County is now just under 28% of the total population at fully vaccinated. More than 62% of those aged 65 or older in the county are now fully vaccinated. Comparatively, less than a quarter of those age 16-64 are fully vaccinated however. In Hamilton County, less than half of the elderly population is fully vaccinated still and less than 18.5% of the 16-64 crowd is vaccinated. Only 5 counties are reporting lower percentages of fully vaccinated populations than Hamilton, 4 of them in far southern Illinois…Hardin, Pope, Pulaski, and Alexander.