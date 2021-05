Kevin Hart surprised many moviegoers with his touchingly dramatic – though still funny – performance in The Upside. And the star of Ride Along, Get Hard, the Jumanji adventures, Central Intelligence, and Night School is getting serious again with his upcoming film, Fatherhood. Netflix picked up the feature from Sony, and the just-released trailer presents Hart playing a single dad trying to raise a baby girl on his own. Netflix will drop Fatherhood on June 18, just in time for Father’s Day on June 20.