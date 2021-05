The City of Boulder has launched a new questionnaire on Be Heard Boulder to help the city update its Drought Plan, which it uses to plan for, identify and respond to droughts. As Colorado is a semi-arid state and climate change may exacerbate drought frequency and severity in the future, it's important for the city to be prepared for droughts so it can best support community safety and resiliency and enact appropriate water use restrictions. A typical drought response by water providers like the City of Boulder includes decreasing water demand, which would primarily mean placing limitations on outdoor water use within the community. The Drought Plan update will be finalized in fall 2021.