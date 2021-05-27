SBA Launches ‘Community Navigator Pilot’ Program Application

newsbreak-logo
$100 Million Competitive Grant Program to Strengthen Outreach to Businesses in Underserved Communities Enacted Through the American Rescue Plan. The  U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)  recently announced that it is accepting applications for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program. This new initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan, will leverage a community navigator approach to reach our nation’s smallest businesses, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans. SBA will accept applications through July 12, 2021, and anticipates making award decisions by August 2021. The Biden-Harris Administration has made delivering equitable relief to hard-hit small businesses a top priority and will continue to take steps to ensure equitable distribution of relief.

