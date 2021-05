Which company runs the best supply in India? My vote would be for Asian Paints. Two adjectives that often describe the most successful supply chains are adaptive and resilient. An adaptive supply chain is one that is able to respond quickly to changes and disruption, and the ensuing changes to demand. A resilient supply chain is built to be able to financially withstand the affects of a significant decline in business or supply chain disruption. For “agile,” think “nimble,” like a half back that can dart left than right in the blink of an eye. For “resilient,” think of a boxer that takes a massive punch and is able to keep fighting.