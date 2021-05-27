#AMC500K: 10 Top Twitter Posts as AMC Stock Investors Enjoy Thursday’s Surge
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is enjoying a massive run-up on Thursday as investors on social media boost the shares higher with the #AMC500K hashtag. Retail traders on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Reddit are celebrating as shares of AMC stock continue to rise on a rally that started earlier this week. Shares of the stock have continued to climb since then with no sign of stopping. This has AMC soaring close to 79% over the last five days.investorplace.com