#AMC500K: 10 Top Twitter Posts as AMC Stock Investors Enjoy Thursday’s Surge

By William White
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is enjoying a massive run-up on Thursday as investors on social media boost the shares higher with the #AMC500K hashtag. Retail traders on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Reddit are celebrating as shares of AMC stock continue to rise on a rally that started earlier this week. Shares of the stock have continued to climb since then with no sign of stopping. This has AMC soaring close to 79% over the last five days.

