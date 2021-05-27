AMC500K: 10 Top Twitter Posts as AMC Stock Investors Enjoy Thursday’s Surge

AMC may sell up to 11.6 million of its shares with a trading phenomenon pushing stock in the movie theater chain up almost 3,000% this year, and 140% just this week. AMC is emerging from pandemic lockdowns that threatened the very existence of the company and industry analysts have yet to fully explain the extreme enthusiasm for its stock that being driven by large numbers of online traders that seem to have disregarded the rough path the company faces in its recovery.