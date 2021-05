The 2021 Howitt Cross Country Team ran down the competition. The boys team went undefeated this season led by George Thamatos, who took first place in every race. They showed what it meant to run behind a sea of green, taking the top five spots at one race while scoring the lowest possible win with 15 points. The girls team took the top spots in three races and second in two races, showing they are stiff competition. They had their best race on Wednesday, April 28, scoring just 29 points.