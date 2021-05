Penny Stocks To Buy On Robinhood, Webull, Fidelity & Others To Watch This Week. Penny stocks are some of the most volatile asset classes in the stock market today. But thanks to the growing interest in things like crypto and options, retail traders have pushed risk aside in exchange for the opportunity to make serious money. If you look at some of the moves that penny stocks have made over the last year, you’ll see what I’m talking about – and yes, many of these have been “meme stocks.”