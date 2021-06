A recent video shared to YouTube by a couple of tourists at Yellowstone National Park shows something of a rare occurrence. Frightened Grizzly Bears running for their lives. Tourist videos taken at Yellowstone National Park are shared dozens if times throughout a typical year to sites such as YouTube. Unfortunately, the majority of them show just how ignorant people are when they come into close contact with wild animals. A video I recently came across shows a pair of tourists actually using their heads when they get within about 50 yards to two fleeing Grizzly Bears.