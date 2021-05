COTTONWOOD — What a great weekend of state tournaments and meets! The Prairie track and field team did an amazing job! The girls’ 4x200 relay team placed 1st for the fourth year in a row! They also placed 4th in the 4x100 relay! Ellea Uhlenkott placed 3rd in the 300 hurdles and 4th in the 100 hurdles! Kristen Wemhoff placed 6th in both the 200 and 400 dash. Great job girls! The boys’ team placed 4th in the 4x200. Matt Coppernoll got 2nd in the discus with a throw of 140’ 8”. TJ Hibbard placed 8th in discus. Way to represent Prairie!