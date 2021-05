Seven was again wild for Omaha Skutt on Monday. Now the SkyHawks are hoping to get lucky No. 8. Class B No. 1 Skutt got a pair of goals from both Cece Behrens and Sydney Wells and tallied seven for the second-straight match, this time in a 7-1 win over fifth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in the semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.