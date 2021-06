Chloe Zhao is an impressive Chinese director, screenwriter, and producer who recently earned the Academy Award for Best Directing for the film Nomadland. After growing up in Beijing, Zhao made her way to the Pine Ridge Indian Reserve in South Dakota. According to Vulture, “Zhao wasn’t the first artist to come from outside an Indigenous community with the intention of telling a story set within it. But she was coming from far outside it, so far that she felt unconstrained by both American colonialist history and the legacy of guilt that comes with it.”