Lance Armstrong-Backed Cycling Tech Startup Attracts Chris Froome as Investor

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE /June 1, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) announced today that Mr. Mark W. Harding, President and CEO of Pure Cycle, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference to be held June 23-24, 2021. Mr. Harding will present a thirty-minute overview of Pure Cycle to the general conference attendees, followed by smaller group breakout sessions. The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference provides a focused and facilitated interaction between companies and investors, bringing together over 100 presenters, 650 investor groups and thousands of one-on-one meetings over two days.