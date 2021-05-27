Cancel
Cycling

Lance Armstrong-Backed Cycling Tech Startup Attracts Chris Froome as Investor

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cycling tech company has some of the biggest names in the sport behind it. Laurence Wattrus, co-founder and head of technology at Hammerhead, joined Cheddar to discuss.

Chris Froome
Lance Armstrong
