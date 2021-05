Welcome to On Texas Time, a series dedicated to finding out how some of Texas’s most accomplished citizens get through their days. Dumplin’, Fort Worth author Julie Murphy’s tender and funny story about a reluctant beauty pageant contestant in a West Texas town, was a breakout hit—both the bestselling 2015 young adult novel and its 2018 film adaptation. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald, with a soundtrack by Dolly Parton, the movie was an indie favorite. Entertainment Weekly compared it to “a pillow cross-stitched with sassy aphorisms . . . kitschy and squishy and, if [you] let yourself, pretty sweet to sink into.”