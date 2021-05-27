Summer Movie Preview

Call them tentpoles, popcorn movies, mainstream entertainment, or whatever: Most of those films had their theatrical releases 14 months ago, if they weren’t pushed to streaming services. Now that the pandemic is starting to be brought under control, we’re going to be drowning in popcorn as that backlog of big-budget flicks hits our screens, and I can’t wait. Get your vaccines — your fellow moviegoers and I will thank you for it — and watch this space for our takes on the first summer movie season in two years.