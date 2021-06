AMC is launching a new website for its casual investors, with special offers and updates exclusive to those who own AMC stock. AMC has launched its "Investor Connect" website to build on the momentum created by individual retail investors who targeted the company as part of a series of "Meme Stock" purchases designed to strike back at hedge funds. AMC stockholders can sign up on Investor Connect and receive special offers, such as free large popcorn and invitations to special screenings. "“We intend to communicate often with these investors, and from time to time provide them with special benefits at our theatres,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron in a press release. “We start with a free large popcorn on us, when they attend their first movie at an AMC theatre this summer.”