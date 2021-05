Cornerstone Automotive opened its garage doors May 3 at 2225 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. Chris Heimann, who is originally from Houston, owns the shop. Heimann said his car maintenance hobby grew into a career, which allowed him to open his first shop in Round Rock. He said Cornerstone Automotive prides itself on quality, attention to detail, ability to get things done in a timely manner and accuracy of repair recommendations. 512-582-0079. www.cornerstoneautomotive.com.