At their May 4th meeting, the County Commissioners approved moving the Solid Waste Authority’s green boxes from their current location to the parking lot of the former Howe’s Tannery office building in Frank. The move is necessary since the lease to the current location of the boxes in Bartow expires on June 1st and the owner of that property has decided to not renew the lease. This move, however, is temporary since the lot at the tannery where the boxes are moving to was signed over to the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC) about 11 years ago. Although the GVEDC has not found a business to buy or lease that parking lot, if they do, the Green Boxes would have to be moved again to a permanent location. Mary Kay Clendenen of the Solid Waste Authority told the commissioners that they will continue the search for a permanent location for the green boxes near Bartow.