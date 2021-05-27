Regionwide striping project throughout southwestern and south-central Colorado to begin Monday
The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Kolbe Striping Inc., will begin restriping work Monday throughout southwestern and south-central Colorado. This project involves striping over existing pavement markings on both asphalt and concrete pavement types; these new white and yellow markings will match existing pavement lines. Work is scheduled to be completed by late August.