newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Riversand, a Syndigo Company, Named a Leader in Product Information Management (PIM)

By Syndigo
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependent research firm report states that Riversand "provides best-in-class data onboarding and creation…" CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Riversand, a Syndigo Company and leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester WaveTM: Product Information Management, Q2 2021*" report.

www.mdjonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pim#Product Management#Management System#Content Management#Business Management#Syndigo Company#Cnw#Mdm#Dam#Syndication And Analytics#Cpg#Healthcare#Forrester Wave#Linkedin#Hardlines#Twitter#Riversand References#Visit Riversand#Pim Platforms#Modern Pim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Internetfoodindustryexecutive.com

Tackling the eCommerce Digital Supply Chain with Digital Asset Management

Do you ever think about where the images on your product packaging comes from? How do they get there? How do the right images, text, and designs end up on the various different labels? How do you make sure that the same images are used in the appropriate marketing, commercials, or even on the in-store signage?
EconomyCIO

What is master data management? Ensuring a single source of truth

Master data management (MDM) is a set of disciplines, processes, and technologies used to manage an organization’s master data. Master data is data about business entities or objects (customers, suppliers, employees, products, cost centers, etc.) around which business is conducted. It is used to provide context to transactional data and is typically scattered around the business in various spreadsheets, applications, and even physical media.
Softwareaithority.com

Mavenlink Industry Cloud for Professional Services Announced, Delivers Advanced Resource Optimization Capabilities

Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software purpose-built for professional services organizations, announced the Mavenlink Industry Cloud for Professional Services. Created specifically for professional services organizations and marketing agencies, the Mavenlink Industry Cloud for Professional Services addresses long-standing functionality gaps in non purpose-built work management applications and legacy professional services automation (PSA) software.
Businessaithority.com

M-Files Intelligent Information Management Solutions

M-Files, the intelligent information management company, announced a new partner program on the heels of record-breaking global channel sales growth. The company unveiled new onboarding and training programs, coupled with four new certifications for channel partners that verify competencies and reinforce successful delivery of M-Files information management solutions for customers.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Independent Research Firm Cites Stibo Systems As A Leader In Product Information Management

Stibo Systems, a global leader in multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, announces that it was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management [PIM], Q2 2021 evaluation. In this evaluation, Stibo Systems was cited as a Leader by Forrester. Modern PIM, most effectively deployed as an integrated component of a multidomain MDM solution, is the acquisition, management and sharing of accurate, trustworthy product data to drive brand experience, innovation and growth 1.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

SaferPass Launches New SMB Product: Password Management for Teams and Companies

SaferPass today announced the release of its new Business product for companies and teams. SaferPass Business enables secure sharing of encrypted passwords among teams and companies and allows administrators to manage access and monitor use of shared data. Product is ideally suited for SMBs which need a solution built specifically for their needs and capabilities, rather than ported from large corporate products.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Syndigo Acquires Riversand, Expanding Product and Master Data Capabilities for Global Client Base

Combined Solution Portfolio Will Offer More Comprehensive Options to Deliver a Complete Customer Experience. CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Syndigo, a Chicago-based leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and a portfolio company of Summit Partners and The Jordan Company, today announced the acquisition of Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Splunk (SPLK) Announces Shawn Bice to Join Company as President of Products and Technology

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the appointment of Shawn Bice, a cloud and software leader with decades of experience in building and leading transformative Cloud, SaaS, and data management technology enterprises, to the newly created position of President of Products and Technology, effective June 1, 2021.
Jobsweworkremotely.com

Senior Product Manager - New User Experiences (100% Remote)

Employers hire millions of freelance employees for projects and rely mostly on paper. Workers move between projects and on-board 30 times a year without a way to track payment. Wrapbook wins employers with ease of use for on-boarding, paying, and insuring employees by automating industry workflows. And workers can instantly on-board and rack payments with a profile portable between employers.
Businesssoutherncompany.com

Southern Company names Tom Wilson senior vice president and chief information security officer

Southern Company has announced the promotion of Tom Wilson to Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Southern Company. Wilson joined Southern Company in 1989 and has served as VP and CISO since 2013. He is responsible for managing cybersecurity strategy and risk across all Southern Company affiliates and business units. Wilson has more than 30 years of experience leading multiple technology functions for the utility industry, with cybersecurity experience dating back to the late 1990s. For more than 12 years, he has worked with company executives, directors, and industry leaders to develop critical initiatives to bolster cybersecurity and resiliency for Southern Company and the industry.
Economymartechseries.com

Precisely Named a Customer Communications Management Leader in the Aspire Leaderboard

Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, has been named a leading provider of customer communications management (CCM) solutions in the 2021 CCM Aspire Leaderboard. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Rory Cutaia, Founder, Chairman, President & CEO at Verb Technology…. “We are honored and excited by Aspire’s recognition and...
Businessinvesting.com

DocuSign (DOCU) Picks Shanthi Iyer as Chief Information Officer

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), Inc. DOCU has appointed former Cisco CSCO SVP and chief data officer Shanthi Iyer as its chief information officer. She will report to COO Scott Olrich. Olrich stated, ”As we grow and scale, it's vital that we optimize our systems, processes and technology infrastructure to support the needs...
Businessaustinnews.net

General Environmental Management Inc. Announces Name Change and Company Updates

MIDDLETOWN, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTC PINK:GEVI) the 'Company', is pleased to announce its name change to General Entertainment Ventures Inc. Following the Company's move to Delaware GEVI was restructured through a merger where the Company became General Entertainment Ventures Inc. Additionally,...
Businessmixonline.com

TSL Products Names Berny Carpenter as Audio Product Manager

Marlow, United Kingdom, May 20, 2021 – TSL Products announces its latest addition to the team, Audio Product Manager Berny Carpenter. Carpenter brings with him a wide variety of industry experience, and his role at TSL will focus on continuing the brand’s tradition of developing innovative broadcast solutions and bringing new audio products to market.
Softwareaustinnews.net

iText Software Receives ISO/IEC 27001:2017 Certification for its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) Covering Its Products and Treatment of Customer's Confidential Information Within Support

IText is the only PDF SDK technology provider to have achieved this certification. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / iText, a global leader in innovative PDF technology, announced today that it has achieved the ISO 27001:2017 certification of its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) covering its products and treatment of customers' confidential information within support. iText considers this standard as a critical requirement and necessary investment to be able to support the rigorous data requirements and cybersecurity conformance of its growing base of Enterprise customers.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Clif Bar & Company Names New Executive Leaders, Sets Bold Goals

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- Clif Bar & Company today announced the hiring of three consumer packaged goods industry executives to drive the organic and sustainable energy food company’s next stage of purpose-driven growth and expansion. The new leaders joining the company are Shaunte Mears-Watkins, chief commercial officer, Roma McCaig, senior vice president of impact and communications, and Hari Avula, chief financial and strategy officer.
Denville, NJroi-nj.com

Denville office products company names new CEO

Heritage Paper Co., an office products dealer based in Denville, has named Greer McCampbell-Hill as its CEO, succeeding founder Charles McCampbell. McCampbell, a service-connected disabled veteran who founded the paper business in 1980, will become chairman of the board. “Greer has prepared most of her life to be an entrepreneur,”...
Businessweworkremotely.com

Product Owner (Shopify Agency) - UK

We Make Websites are a Shopify Plus agency with offices in New York and London. Our team of 60+ design, develop and optimise e-commerce websites for some of the world's largest companies. Brands we work with include: Hasbro, Crabtree & Evelyn, BBC, Aarmy, Paul Valentine, David Beckham Eyewear, Bulletproof, Revant Optics, Missoma, Harper Collins and The Economist.