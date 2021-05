In a separate news release from the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, May 7 at approximately 7 PM, undercover Deputies were conducting an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics in the Tram community of Floyd Co when they were approached by a male subject later identified as Samuel Atkins. As Deputies were talking with Mr. Atkins, the departments K-9 “Lita” arrived at the location and alerted the Deputies to the presence of illegal narcotics inside Mr Atkins vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and found Crystal Meth, Heroin, Marijuana along with over $20,000 in cash.