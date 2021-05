The Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) IPO is one of the biggest moments for crypto in its short-but-dense history. Investors rallied around the idea of buying from the exchange and owning it too. While COIN continues to find its footing on the market, other crypto exchanges are looking to dip their toes in the Wall Street waters. Crypto exchange Kraken is looking to be the next crypto play on the traditional stock market. And according to a company official, the Kraken IPO is on-track to come as soon as next year.