Cancún is a beach lover’s paradise: miles and miles of white sand beaches lapped by turquoise waters. Most of the city’s best beaches are found in the Zona Hotelera; a good reason to consider staying at one of the many high-rise hotels or all-inclusive resorts there. But even if that’s not your style (or budget), you can still easily enjoy Cancún’s beaches, which are as varied as the visitors who come here. Explore a bit and you’ll find everything from beach clubs with thumping-bumping music to palm tree lined beaches with not a soul in sight.