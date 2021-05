A 24-year-old woman whose car was towed by Pro Tow Wrecker Service Denton refused to leave the business without it early Tuesday, according to a police report. The Denton Police Department responded to a criminal trespass call around 12:02 a.m. in the 8500 block of West University Drive. The caller said he let a woman enter the tow yard to grab some of her belongings from her vehicle, but she was now refusing to leave without her car.