Cardhop 2.0 Bundled with Fantastical in Flexibits Premium

By Adam Engst
Tidbits
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalendars and contacts go together like macaroni and cheese. Many events involve people, and if you’re going to have a phone call with someone or meet at their office, it’s handy to have their contact information associated with the event. That’s why we had combined packages like Now Up-to-Date & Contact, Claris Organizer, and Palm Desktop in the past. Apple now gives us Calendar and Contacts, and those who want more power, flexibility, and better interfaces can instead choose BusyMac’s BusyCal and BusyContacts or—my current favorites—Fantastical and Cardhop from Flexibits. The company has now released Cardhop 2.0 for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

tidbits.com
#Ipad Apps#Big Sur#Ios Apps#Iphone Apps#Ipad Apps#Google Apps#Claris Organizer#Palm Desktop#Busycal#Busycontacts#Macos#Drivesavers#Org#Contact Name#Flexibits Premium#Premium Subscription#Holiday Card Labels#Lists#Widgets#Business Card Scanning
