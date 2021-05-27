newsbreak-logo
Maple Lake, MN

Zangs gets honorable mention at final meet

The Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted/Maple Lake boys golf team ended its Wright County Conference West season at Albion Ridges, Wednesday, May 19. As a team, the Coop finished 7th at Wednesday's meet for eighth overall. Sean Zangs of Maple Lake earned All-Conference Honorable Mention. New London-Spicer won Wednesday's final outing and the...

Wright County, MNWest Central Tribune

High School Sports: NLS junior takes aim two ways

Coahran placed as the medalist in Monday’s Wright County Conference meet at Southbrook Golf Course in Annandale with a score of 78. Three days prior, Coahran pitched for the Wildcats’ varsity baseball team against Paynesville on Friday, May 7. For Coahran, who also plays football in the fall and basketball...
Watertown, MNcrowrivermedia.com

BASEBALL: Dragons cruise to 10-0 win over Watertown-Mayer

Christian Kelsey had two hits and drove in three runs as Litchfield collected 10 hits on the way to a 10-0 win over Watertown-Mayer in five innings Thursday. Eight players had at least one hit for the Dragons, who improved to 10-2 in the Wright County West and 12-4 overall.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Maple Lake Irish struggle in four outings

The Irish baseball team suffered a string of defeats last week starting on Thursday, May 6 when they met Paynesville at home for a double header. The Bulldogs outlasted the Irish in a high scoring 15-7 loss then defeated the home team 20-3 in game two. On Friday, May 7, Maple Lake hosted Providence Academy and fell 16-3. Despite three runs in the fifth inning and a homerun in the fourth, the Irish fell to Royalton 10-5 on Monday, May 10.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Track team performs well

Maple Lake hosted what Coach Ben Youngs said might have been its strangest track and field event in school history on Thursday, May 6. Unable to travel to Paynesville on Tuesday, May 4 due to traveling restrictions related to COVID, the Irish drummed up a meet that included Watertown-Mayer, just the sprinters and throwers from Dassel-Cokato, and the Irish. Only six running events were scheduled along with all six field events, Youngs said.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Lakers defeat Kernels 12-5

The Maple Lake Lakers kicked off the 2021 North Star League schedule with a game at home against the Cokato Kernels on Sunday afternoon, May 9. Hunter Malachek got the start and Cokato reminded everyone that they are better than their record from last season, jumping out to a 3-run lead in the first. The offense rallied around “Mallard” in their half of the frame, driving in nine runs, including two trips around for Riley Decker and Luke Fobbe. Malacheck settled down after that, surrendering only two more runs over his six-inning appearance while collecting ten strikeouts. Decker would score again in the sixth and collect an RBI in the seventh on the way to a five hit, three run, three RBI day. The Laker offense spread fourteen total hits across most of their players while the defense allowed only one error through nine innings of play.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Core crew returns to Laker line-up

The amateur baseball season is upon us and after last year’s limited schedule, Laker fans are chomping at the bit. On Sunday, May 9, Laker Stadium in Maple Lake was lit up for the first time in 2021 as the home team took on the Cokato Kernels. They had planned to hone their skills the previous Friday with an inter-squad scrimmage, but the team’s young college players were having so much success with their school teams they couldn’t make it back in time and it was cancelled. That bodes well for the season that this year includes 32 games, a vast improvement over last year when the pandemic delayed their start and allowed them only 10 games. The shortened 2020 season didn’t stop them from getting hot in the playoffs, however, where they won a spot in the state tournament and made the second round.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Trap team records competitive scores

The Maple Lake High School trap shooting team competes every Monday at the Annandale Conservation Club and submits their scores electronically. Below are the results from their Monday, May 10 shoot:. Dylan Hennen 43; Dan Neutz 42; Adam Neumann 42; Gavin Manthie 41; Levi Hausladen 37; Mathew Pribyl 36; Jakob...
Rockford, MNhometownsource.com

4 members of Rockford speech team compete at state

The Rockford High School Speech Team sent four of its members to state competition in late April – an “incredible” number, according to coach John Bowen. The four are senior Rayna Bowen, senior Em Haahs, junior Jasmine Faue and senior Scout Lund. “State Speech competition is a lot more competitive...
Annandale, MNWest Central Tribune

Prep Golf Roundup: Wildcats click at Annandale

ANNANDALE — The New London-Spicer boys golf team took first place at Monday’s Wright County Conference meet at Southbrook Golf Course. The Wildcats’ Peyton Coahran was the medalist in the meet with an 18-hole score of 75, followed by Nixon Harrier with 78. NLS won with 322, defeating Glencoe-Silver Lake’s...
New Prague, MNmontgomerymnnews.com

Tennis team picks up win over Holy Family

The New Prague boys tennis team captured a Wright County Conference win Friday, April 30 with a 4-3 win over Holy Family. The conference win was the second in five matches for the Trojans. “This was a huge conference win for the Trojans. It was a total team effort,” head...
Annandale, MNannandaleadvocate.com

Cards improve to 5-1 after two more wins

The Annandale softball team won both games in a doubleheader at home, Tuesday, April 27, against Wright County Conference opponent Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. The Cardinals were scheduled to play New London-Spicer on Thursday, April 29, but the games were postponed due to the NL-S team being in quarantine. Subscribe to the...
Maple Lake, MNannandaleadvocate.com

Lakers split tournament games, regular season starts Sunday

Laker baseball is back for 2021! Maple Lake travelled to Roscoe for a warmup tournament before they start the regular season next Sunday. Fans that made the trip were treated to a pair of games with vastly different outcomes but showed off the strengths of Laker baseball. Subscribe to the...
New Prague, MNNew Prague Times

New Prague tied for third in WCC softball standings

In a battle of two of the top four teams in the Wright County Conference softball standings, Delano pulled out 14-9 win over New Prague Friday, April 23. The Tigers trailed 7-6 heading into the fifth inning when they scored eight unearned runs to build a 14-7 lead. New Prague added two runs in the sixth inning and outhit the Tigers (16 to 13), but were handed their first WCC loss in three games. Delano leads the league with a 4-1 record.