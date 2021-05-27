CAROLINA BASEBALL: Clutch hitting is focus before NCAA tourney

If there was a microcosm of the Gamecocks’ offensive struggles the back half of the 2021 season, it came in the second inning Tuesday in the SEC tournament. Josiah Sightler led off the inning in a scoreless game, ripping a double to left field and winding up on third with one out thanks to a groundout. Sightler would have scored on almost any ball put in play, but the next batter struck out and a popup ended the inning with no runs.