Preview of using CMake Presets for Azure Sphere development

For most developers, choosing how they are going to view, communicate with, and access their chosen tools is probably not a thought-out process; choosing between using a GUI or a CLI is usually just as simple as deciding what feels most natural and comfortable for them. However, during my time learning and working within the tech industry, I have come to realise that there is an unspoken judgment from some people about which you decide to use. This is a form of gatekeeping. I want to explore why that might be happening, and the reasons behind it.