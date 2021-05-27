Cancel
Preview of using CMake Presets for Azure Sphere development

Lumia UK
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are happy to announce that CMake Presets preview support is available in the Visual Studio 16.10 release as well as CMake Tools version 1.7 for Visual Studio Code. Erika introduced CMake Presets and why you should use them, this post will focus on how they can be used for Azure Sphere development across Visual Studio, VS Code, and GitHub Actions for consistent build settings across your development team and CI system.

devblogs.microsoft.com
