newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

CBOT soybeans rally on technical buying, stronger corn

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Thursday for the first time in eight sessions, lifted by short-covering and technical buying, and spillover support from surging corn prices, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 33-1/2 cents higher at $15.37 a bushel. New-crop November futures ended up 31-1/4 cents at $13.78-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal was up $6.50 at $390.30 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil jumped 1.13 cents to settle at 66.81 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday said U.S. soybean export sales last week totaled 304,200 tonnes, in line with forecasts for 25,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes. * Good crop weather across the U.S. Midwest has limited gains in soybeans this week. Rain is expected over the next weeks, before drier weather returns to the western Midwest in late June, forecasters said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Leslie Adler)

www.agriculture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Weather#Chicago Board Of Trade#U S Futures#Export Prices#U S Prices#Traders#Reuters#Cbot July Soyoil#Trade Soybean Futures#Corn Prices#New Crop November Futures#Forecasts#Drier Weather Returns#Rally#Rain#Forecasters#Reporting#November#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Global Coarse Grain Production Down

Projected U.S. Corn Price Lowered 5 Cents per Bushel, Global Coarse Grain Production Down. The season-average price of corn is lowered $0.05 per bushel to $3.35 for the 2016/17 crop. Sorghum use for 2016/17 is lowered 5 million bushels on lower projected sorghum used for ethanol. The season-average price for barley in 2017/18 is raised $0.30 per bushel to $5.15.
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. grains: Corn eases after volatile week

Chicago | Reuters — Chicago corn eased on Friday, after a strong rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans also edged lower, though spring wheat futures on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) climbed as a cold front hitting much of the U.S. Midwest brought frost to the Northern Great Plains.
Chicago, ILmidfloridanewspapers.com

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 6 cents at $6.6825 a bushel; July corn was up 15 cents at $6.6425 a bushel; July oats gained 8.75 cents at $3.7850 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 11.25 cents at $15.3325 a bushel.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans see weekly gain as stocks remain tight

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Friday but ended the week higher, supported by stronger corn markets, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 6-1/2 cents lower at $15.30-1/2 per bushel. New-crop November futures ended 5-1/2 cents lower at $13.72-3/4 per bushel. * CBOT July soymeal was up $5.20 at $395.50 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil fell 1.02 cents to settle at 65.79 cents per lb. * For the week, CBOT's most-active soybean contract gained 4-1/4 cents. * Argentina's 2020/21 soybean crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing better than expected crop yields as it increased a previous 43 million tonne estimate. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn consolidates after surge on export demand

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn eased on Friday, after a strong rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans also edged lower, though spring wheat futures on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) climbed as a cold front hitting much of the U.S. Midwest brought frost to the Northern Great Plains.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures rise on firm demand, tight supplies

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures climbed on Friday as pork demand remained firm and supplies of market-ready hogs stayed low, analysts said. "At some point though, you would think the wholesale price would put a damper on demand, at some point in the summer,"...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat eases, supported by crop-threatening cold

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased on Friday after gaining a day prior, supported by a cold snap that exacerbated dry weather in the northern Plains that could damage recently-planted spring wheat, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended 12-3/4 cents lower at $6.63-1/2 per bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery dipped 13 cents to $6.13-1/4 per bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat added 10-1/4 cents to $7.27-1/2 per bushel. * For the week CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell 10-3/4 cents, its third consecutive week of lower movement. * A cold front across the upper U.S. Midwest has farmers in North Dakota and Minnesota concerned about frost damage to recently-planted spring wheat. * China's massive livestock sector is set to snap up millions of tonnes of wheat from the country's winter harvest that began this month, extending a run of crop-switching in animal feed and further cooling demand for corn imports. * Russia's wheat export tax will fall sharply on June 2-8, the agriculture ministry said, as it started setting the size of its formula-based duty. * Rainfall across France improved soft wheat and barley crops in the week ended May 24, according to data from farm office FranceAgriMer, with an estimated 80% of French soft wheat rated in good or excellent condition. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculturefeedstuffs.com

U.S. ag exports forecast to jump 21%

U.S. farm exports are projected to set a record in 2021, according to the latest information from USDA. USDA's quarterly agricultural trade forecast projects fiscal year 2021 farm exports at $164 billion, an increase of $28 billion, or 21%, from the last fiscal year and a $7 billion increase from USDA’s previous FY 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in FY 2014.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

March Beef Exports Robust; Imports Tepid

March 2017 beef and veal exports were estimated at 234 million pounds, an increase of 25 percent above March 2016. Exports to Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, and Taiwan were robust, all registering double-digit percentage increases. Strong foreign demand, lower U.S. beef prices, and a relative weakening of the U.S. dollar against major trading partners are likely factors enhancing U.S. beef export competitiveness. The first quarter of 2017 ended with beef exports higher by 22 percent from the same period a year ago at 651 million pounds. Preliminary export sales data for April suggests continued export strength in the second quarter. USDA has raised its beef export forecast to 2.81 billion pounds for 2017. Exports in 2018 are forecast at 2.84 billion pounds.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Sunflower prices, like other commodities, slip slightly

Sunflower prices had been at near record highs earlier in May, but like most other commodities, prices have fallen back a bit, though still considered very good. “A broad commodity sell-off this week left stock markets, energy, and commodity prices significantly lower,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on May 24.
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Gillibrand seeks relief for New York dairy farmers

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is calling for additional U.S. Department of Agriculture payments to dairy farmers to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and a review of what she says may be corruption in milk pricing. “Over the last year, schools and restaurants closed and stopped making their...
Phoenix, AZhoards.com

Joint Statement of Livestock Organizations

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. On Monday, May 10, 2021, member leaders of American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA, and the United States Cattlemen’s Association met in Phoenix, Arizona.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: New-Crop Corn, Soybeans Choppy

Corn is flat to 1 cent lower on old crop and 2 to 3 cents lower on new crop, soybeans are 3 to 4 cents lower on old crop and narrowly mixed on new, and wheat 10 cents lower to 12 cents higher. CORN:. Corn trade is flat to 1...
Trafficrigzone.com

Inflation Signals Bolster Oil Price Outlook

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Inflation, India, and Iran have figured prominently in global energy markets recently, and the past week has been no exception. In this latest installment of weekly oil and gas market hits and misses, find out what some of Rigzone’s regular prognosticators have to say about the latest developments on these and other fronts.
AgriculturePosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Slow Recovery of Beef Prices Puts Ranchers Into Thinking Mode by Dr. Mario A. Villarino, County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources

There is nothing new about how sensitive our local economy depends on beef prices. As our local and state economy slowly recovers from a year low in beef prices, the slow recovery has put many ranchers into thinking mode. Recent announcement of south American beef producers leaving export markets are...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

July Natural Gas Futures Rally to Close Out Volatile Week; Cash Prices Cruise

Natural gas futures recovered on Friday along with stronger export volumes and increased expectations for national cooling demand in June. The July Nymex contract rose 2.8 cents day/day and settled at $2.986/MMBtu. August gained 2.9 cents to $3.007. At A Glance:. U.S. LNG volumes rebound late in the week. Forecasts...
Congress & Courtsfeedstuffs.com

Hog producers negatively impacted by USDA decision

Earlier this spring, the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota vacated a portion of the Food Safety Inspection Services’ final rule establishing a voluntary New Swine Slaughter Inspection System. In a constituent update on May 26, USDA said establishments operating under NSIS should prepare to revert to a maximum line speed of 1,106 head per hour on June 30, 2021.