CBOT soybeans rally on technical buying, stronger corn

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased on Friday after gaining a day prior, supported by a cold snap that exacerbated dry weather in the northern Plains that could damage recently-planted spring wheat, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended 12-3/4 cents lower at $6.63-1/2 per bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery dipped 13 cents to $6.13-1/4 per bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat added 10-1/4 cents to $7.27-1/2 per bushel. * For the week CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell 10-3/4 cents, its third consecutive week of lower movement. * A cold front across the upper U.S. Midwest has farmers in North Dakota and Minnesota concerned about frost damage to recently-planted spring wheat. * China's massive livestock sector is set to snap up millions of tonnes of wheat from the country's winter harvest that began this month, extending a run of crop-switching in animal feed and further cooling demand for corn imports. * Russia's wheat export tax will fall sharply on June 2-8, the agriculture ministry said, as it started setting the size of its formula-based duty. * Rainfall across France improved soft wheat and barley crops in the week ended May 24, according to data from farm office FranceAgriMer, with an estimated 80% of French soft wheat rated in good or excellent condition. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Marguerita Choy)