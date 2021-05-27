newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

GOP offers inadequate infrastructure plan that lets the rich off free

By John Wojcik
peoplesworld.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday that drastically slashes what President Joe Biden has proposed and sets things up so that the wealthy, unlike the rest of the country, will pay nothing toward fixing the nation’s crumbling infrastructure. In fact, in what is perhaps the most unacceptable part of their “counter-offer” to Biden’s plan, which the president has already cut from $2 trillion-plus to $1.7 trillion, the Republicans want to pay for their plan by taking away money intended for coronavirus aid.

