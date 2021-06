LEEDS, England (AP) — Alistair Brownlee has conceded his hopes of becoming a three-time Olympic champion are over after being disqualified from the World Triathlon Series event in Leeds for an incident in the water. The 33-year-old Brownlee won Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016. He now appears certain to miss out on the Tokyo Games after being penalized for “ducking” rival Chase McQueen during the swimming leg. Brownlee later tweeted to say he's “very embarrassed about being Dq’d" but adds that he's very often “had worse done to me.”