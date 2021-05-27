Employment numbers increasing across region

Hunt and Rockwall counties continue to show improvements in terms of employment as the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, with hundreds of new jobs being added between March and April.

But the totals still for both counties remain well behind where they were at the same point in 2019, according to a report issued May 21 by the Texas Workforce Commission.

•There were 41,763 people reported as employed in the county last month, representing an increase of 254 jobs since March and 5,423 positions in the past 12 months. There were 41,836 people reported on the job in Hunt County in April 2020, a record for the month.

A total of 2,460 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, a decline of 417 people since March, and 1,918 fewer than in April of last year.

Unemployment in Hunt County was reported at 3.1 percent in April 2019, the lowest ever recorded for the month.

• Unemployment in Rockwall County was listed at 4.8 percent in April, down from the 5.6 percent reported in March and also well below the 11.3 percent reported in April 2020.

A total of 51,297 people were reported on the job in Rockwall County last month, an increase of 368 people when compared to March and 6,625 more than during April 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

There were 2,561 people still searching for jobs in the county in April, 450 less than in March and 3,104 fewer than in April 2020.

A total of 51,447 people were reported employed during April 2019, a record for the month, while 1,413 people were listed as unemployed.

Rockwall County reported 1.7 percent unemployment in April 1998, with 366 people reported unemployed. Both statistics were reported by the Texas Workforce Commission as records for the month of April.