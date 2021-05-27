U.S. Book Show: 'PW' Editors' Picks, Middle Grade
Anticipated fall middle grade was the focus of this Editors' Picks panel, starring eight editors and moderated by PW reviewer Gnesis Villar. Featured titles, as selected by PW, were: Amira & Hamza: The War to Save the Worlds by Samira Ahmed (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers); The Beatryce Prophecy by Kate DiCamillo, illus. by Sophie Blackall (Candlewick); Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter by Veronica Chambers (Versify); Fast Pitch by Nic Stone (Crown Books for Young Readers); How to Find What You’re Not Looking For by Veera Hiranandani (Kokila); Kaleidoscope by Brian Selznick (Scholastic Press); Stuntboy, in the Meantime by Jason Reynolds, illus. by Raúl the Third (Atheneum/Dlouhy); and Yusuf Azeem Is Not a Hero by Saadia Faruqi (Quill Tree).www.publishersweekly.com