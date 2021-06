WEST JORDAN — The Warriors will have to fend off a stampede – their last obstacle to a 4A state baseball title. No. 2 Snow Canyon will face the No. 5 Mountain Crest Mustangs in a best-of-three series starting Friday at Cate Field on Salt Lake Community College’s West Jordan campus. Mountain Crest, like Snow Canyon, went undefeated through the super regional and double-elimination portions of the tournament including three one-run victories and two 10-run rules. After stunning one Region 9 co-champion in the previous game, the Mustangs will look to do so against the other with the highest of stakes on the line.