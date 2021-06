Louisiana is closing in on the launch of a legal and regulated sports gambling market. State lawmakers have been working on several measures for the past couple of years to introduce the activity, but progress has been painfully slow. The first real step was getting residents to approve sports gambling and, when that happened late last year, legislators picked up the pace on establishing the legal framework. Everything is progressing and a major hurdle was crossed yesterday when Governor John Bel Edwards signed one of two bills needed to bring sports gambling to the state.