Turning to Indigenous Knowledge to Boost Health in the Ngäbe Bugle Comarca

From David City, Panama, it takes four hours of travel in the jungle to reach the Ngäbe Bugle Comarca region in the province of Bocas del Toro. By foot is the common mode of transport for Ngäbe people as they trek for days into the jungle surrounded by harmonizing sounds of nature. COVID-19 startled Indigenous Peoples in the Comarca due to a lack of readily available information. However, this is not the first time the Ngäbe people have faced an invasive virus or illness. It is an unfortunate occurrence for many Indigenous Peoples who have withstood and overcame epidemics introduced by colonizers since first contact. Building resilience and immunity in situations of adversity have been an ongoing challenge. Indigenous Peoples have been navigating many layers of adverse conditions of colonization historically by overcoming epidemics and finding ways to harvest self-autonomy and boost immunity.