Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Turning to Indigenous Knowledge to Boost Health in the Ngäbe Bugle Comarca

culturalsurvival.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom David City, Panama, it takes four hours of travel in the jungle to reach the Ngäbe Bugle Comarca region in the province of Bocas del Toro. By foot is the common mode of transport for Ngäbe people as they trek for days into the jungle surrounded by harmonizing sounds of nature. COVID-19 startled Indigenous Peoples in the Comarca due to a lack of readily available information. However, this is not the first time the Ngäbe people have faced an invasive virus or illness. It is an unfortunate occurrence for many Indigenous Peoples who have withstood and overcame epidemics introduced by colonizers since first contact. Building resilience and immunity in situations of adversity have been an ongoing challenge. Indigenous Peoples have been navigating many layers of adverse conditions of colonization historically by overcoming epidemics and finding ways to harvest self-autonomy and boost immunity.

www.culturalsurvival.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemics#Indigenous Peoples#Rural Areas#Critical Areas#Critical Care#Ng Be Bugle Comarca#Bocas Del Toro#Covid#Indigenous Women#Indigenous Communities#Indigenous Languages#Colonization#Traditional Knowledge#Nature#Adequate Health Care#Traditional People#Spiritual Guidance#Colonizers#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

INRS Contributes To A Social Innovation Project On The Health And Wellness Of The Urban Indigenous People

The Quebec government announces $27 million in funding for Indigenous health clinics across the province. MONTREAL, May 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is pleased with the announcement made today by the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière, along with the Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, regarding the funding of health and social services for First Nations and Inuit in urban areas. Thanks to this $27.4 million in funding, the Minowé Indigenous Health Clinic model of the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre (CAAVD) will be extended to the entire province.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Maternal health for all: indigenous communities in Colombia

María Cambar records in a pencil drawing the day she gave birth to her first son. Her contractions indicated that the birth was imminent and, although, she needed urgent medical care, she refused to go to the nearby Dusakawi maternity clinic because she was ashamed to ask a ‘alijunas’ — a term used by the Wayúu to refer to white people — for help.
Public Healthcihr-irsc.gc.ca

British Columbia Network Environment for Indigenous Health Research

NEIHR benefits the health of BC Indigenous communities through enhancement of research capacity and knowledge sharing. Dr. Charlotte Loppie, Professor, School of Public Health and Social Policy, University of Victoria. Through the BC Network Environment for Indigenous Health Research (BC NEIHR), Dr. Charlotte Loppie, the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA),...
HealthHealthline

Decolonizing Alternative Medicine: Healing Communities with Indigenous Wisdom

This is Decolonizing Alternative Medicine, a series dedicated to elevating the work of healers, medicine workers, and herbalists from traditions and cultures that span the globe. Felicia’s story. Felicia Coctzin Ruiz has been steeped in the curanderismo tradition since her childhood. Now, her work as a Kitchen Curandera and author...
indiancountrytoday.com

Learning Indigenous knowledge to solve wildfires

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The blaze went on to destroy multiple homes near Lake Berryessa. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Charitiesindiancountrytoday.com

First Nations introduces 2021 cohort for the Luce Indigenous Knowledge Fellowship

(Image: Lisa J. Ellwood, Indian Country Today, from material supplied by First Nations Development Institute) First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) and The Henry Luce Foundation (Luce) announced today the continuation of the Luce Indigenous Knowledge Fellowship with the selection of 13 new Fellows for the 2021 Cohort — each one chosen for their work in their knowledge fields, as well as their contribution to this growing Fellowship, which was created in 2019 to honor and support intellectual Native leaders.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Taiwan health ministry to get $2.9 billion boost to fight COVID-19

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s health ministry will receive an extra T$79.2 billion ($2.87 billion) in spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including buying vaccines, the government said on Thursday, detailing a stimulus package approved this week. Taiwan’s parliament approved on Monday an extra T$420 billion in spending to help the...
Public Healthihtoday.ca

COVID-19 in Indigenous communities: What you need to know – CBC

520,086 vaccine doses administered in First Nations and Inuit communities. Over 79 per cent of adults living in First Nations and Inuit communities have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Indigenous Services Canada. The federal government is set to give an update on the coronavirus...
U.S. Politicsredlakenationnews.com

Bipartisan bill brings long-overdue boost to urban Indian health providers

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As the first Americans continue to feel the disproportionate impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is seeking to bring more resources to urban Indian communities. Although the majority of American Indians and Alaska Natives live in urban areas, barely 1 percent of the...
Healthmeadowlakenow.com

Echaquan inquiry: reform needed to reduce Indigenous patients’ fear of health system

MONTREAL — The coroner’s inquiry examining the death Joyce Echaquan is moving to the recommendations phase of its public hearings. Dr. Stanley Vollant, an Innu surgeon, is recommending the government create policies to reduce fear among Indigenous patients of seeking treatment at Quebec hospitals. Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of...
Healthnasrq.com

Boost Your Immune Health Naturally with Reiki

What do the words, "be healthy" mean to you? To most people in the world today, this includes washing or sanitizing your hands, wearing a mask and social distancing. To our team at The Remedy Room, this also means supporting your vitamin intake and helping to relieve your stress. When you are relaxed at feel at ease in both a mental and physical sense, the body responds a positive, restorative way.
Nevada StateWBUR

Mobile Clinics Provide Health Boost In Rural Nevada

A mobile dental and health clinic is bringing free medical care to underserved communities in rural regions of Nevada. The once-a-month pop-up clinic is staffed by volunteer doctors and medical students and is a lifeline for its patients. Natalie Van Hoozer of KUNR has the story. This story was produced...