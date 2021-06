​​​​KOCHI: A plea has been filed in the high court demanding that investigation of the Kodakara case must be transferred to the crime branch or to a special investigation team. The plea was filed by the state president of the Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Protection Council, Isaac Varghese. The case is likely to be heard tomorrow. The petition says local police cannot investigate effectively an inter-state hawala case. The local police have failed to gather scientific evidence in the case. Latest reports suggest that even helicopter was used to smuggle the money. Therefore, a special team should be formed under an IPS officer of ADGP rank to investigate the case. The plaintiff also says that if it is not possible, then the case should be referred to the crime branch.