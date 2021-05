In the class of 2019, Virginia football signed a linebacker out of The Lovett School (Atlanta, GA) by the name of Nick Jackson, who rose to All-ACC recognition in just his second season in Charlottesville. Cavalier head coach Bronco Mendenhall now has another Lions standout linebacker in the fold. Stevie Bracey, a 6’1”, 215-pound junior, has announced his commitment to the Hoos.