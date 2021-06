Pokemon Journeys: The Series showed the first clip of Gary Oak's return with the promo for the next episode of the series! Pokemon Journeys has broken new ground for the franchise as it eschewed its usual format of having Ash Ketchum venture through a single region and instead now has Ash and new hero Goh exploring every region introduced through the franchise thus far. This has led to all sorts of cool returns from familiar faces of the past, and one of the biggest returns is still on the way as Ash's biggest rival Gary will be coming back to the anime.