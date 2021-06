An excerpt from Doctores Con Alas: 12 Historias De Médicos Migrantes. I was 14 years old when I decided I wanted to be a physician. At that time, although my perspective of what it meant to become a medical doctor was not yet as broad nor complex as it is now. The reasons that motivated me from the very beginning to follow this path were (and continue to be) clear to me: contributing to people’s well-being and becoming an element capable of adding value to the medical profession. Today, I don’t wish to talk about my experience as a physician, but with the desire to share a little of what, as any human being could experience as an immigrant and from my perspective of a medical doctor who emigrated.