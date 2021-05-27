More than a sandwich, a hero

Community members ages 14+ can join us at the Waunakee Public Library on Saturday, May 15, 2021 for an educational and hands-on workshop as part of Waunakee’s first ever year participating in the Wisconsin Regional Art Program! Join Emily Balsley, Madison-based illustrator, and mural artist as she walks you through the steps of painting your first mural. From finding the right space, to tools & supplies, to navigating transfer methods, and learning some tips & tricks, Emily will cover it all in this comprehensive workshop. Participants will have an opportunity to help Emily paint a custom mural designed specifically for the Village of Waunakee! A virtual workshop option is available as well. The workshop will be live streamed via zoom and virtual participants will receive a kit with workshop items. Community Workshop Registration: www.waunakee.com/WRAPWorkshop For questions about the Waunakee WRAP Workshop & Exhibition contact Kylie West at (608) 850-2182 or kwest@waunakee.c.