Celebrating 100 Years at Knott’s Berry Farm

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year everything was pretty much shut down due to the pandemic. For many people, that meant birthdays, anniversaries and special moments were spent alone or shared over Zoom. For businesses like Knott’s Berry Farm, that meant holding off on major celebrations. Knott’s Berry Farm was founded in 1920, making last year its 100th anniversary. While the theme park remained largely closed, except for the food festivals, 2020 was not a year conducive to holding a celebration of such a momentous milestone. So now with the theme parks reopened, rides and all, it’s time to celebrate in a big way.

www.crescentavalleyweekly.com
