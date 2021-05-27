Celebrating 100 Years at Knott’s Berry Farm

The Southern California theme park community came together in Buena Park last night to celebrate Knott’s Berry Farm’s 100th anniversary– not the anniversary of the park itself, but the anniversary of the literal berry farm (that later evolved into a famous chicken dinner restaurant and Ghost Town) founded on the same property by Walter and Cordelia Knott in 1920. Yes, this celebration was due to be held last summer but a certain pandemic got in the way. Thankfully, the event felt no less special than it would have a year ago. Heck, even Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro was on hand to help Disneyland’s Orange County neighbor usher in its second century.