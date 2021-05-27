Honoring the Voices of Butterflies In Spirit

May 5th is the national day for action and justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two Spirits (MMIWG2S) in Canada and the U.S.. In 2019, the National Inquiry on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MIWG) in Canada was released. It is an intensive 1,200-page report highlighting over 230 recommendations and concludes that the murders and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls are genocide. The proclamation led to May 5th being recognized as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirits (MMIWG2S), however, this advocacy work has been ongoing for decades. Since the marking of the National Day of Awareness for MMIWG2S in Canada many movements, as well as local, national and international grassroots organizations have called for action and justice around the world as this issue is an international epidemic gaining more media attention each year.