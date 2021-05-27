North Penn scores 6 in 5th to win suspended District 1-6A 2nd round game against Owen J. Roberts

WARMINSTER >> Joe Cattie did just what his role as hitter called for and cleaned up on Monday. The La Salle right fielder mashed his way to three hits, all going for extra bases and the first two accounting for his team's first four runs of the day as the Explorers dueled Hatboro-Horsham in the first round of the PIAA 6A baseball tournament. Once they got going, there wasn't much that could have slowed the Explorers down.