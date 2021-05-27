Cancel
North Penn scores 6 in 5th to win suspended District 1-6A 2nd round game against Owen J. Roberts

By Mike Cabrey
papreplive.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWAMENCIN >> The North Penn softball team quickly wrapped up a District 1-6A second-round win over Owen J. Roberts after their contest resumed Thursday afternoon. The second-seeded Knights scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning – Julia Shearer’s three-RBI double followed two batters later by Annabelle Smink’s walk-off single for a 10-0 victory over the visiting No. 15 Wildcats.

